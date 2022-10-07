Yieldly (YLDY) Price Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

Yieldly (YLDY) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Yieldly has a market cap of $724,717.98 and approximately $21,853.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Yieldly has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One Yieldly token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yieldly alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003287 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009376 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Yieldly

Yieldly’s launch date was May 20th, 2021. Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 tokens. The official website for Yieldly is yieldly.finance. Yieldly’s official message board is yieldly.finance/blog. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Yieldly Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldly (YLDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Yieldly has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Yieldly is 0.00028021 USD and is down -14.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $52,494.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yieldly.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yieldly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yieldly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yieldly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yieldly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yieldly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.