Yieldzilla Price Hits $0.0276 on Major Exchanges (YDZ)

Yieldzilla (YDZ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Yieldzilla has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Yieldzilla token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Yieldzilla has a market capitalization of $8,956.77 and approximately $19,477.00 worth of Yieldzilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003194 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145789 BTC.

Yieldzilla Token Profile

Yieldzilla was first traded on March 24th, 2022. Yieldzilla’s total supply is 325,000 tokens. Yieldzilla’s official Twitter account is @yieldzilla_. Yieldzilla’s official website is yieldzilla.org.

Buying and Selling Yieldzilla

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldzilla (YDZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Yieldzilla has a current supply of 325,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Yieldzilla is 0.0297554 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $330.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yieldzilla.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yieldzilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yieldzilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yieldzilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

