YTizer (YTZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $180,285.00

YTizer (YTZ) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. One YTizer token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. YTizer has a market cap of $13,428.58 and approximately $180,285.00 worth of YTizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YTizer has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YTizer Profile

YTizer’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. YTizer’s official website is ytizer.com. YTizer’s official Twitter account is @ytizerofficial.

Buying and Selling YTizer

According to CryptoCompare, “YTizer (YTZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. YTizer has a current supply of 0. The last known price of YTizer is 0.00005687 USD and is up 3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ytizer.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YTizer directly using U.S. dollars.

