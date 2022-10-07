Zano Price Down 8.8% This Week (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Zano has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and $50,211.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zano has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001943 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00298528 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00133202 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00066051 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00032516 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000443 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Zano’s total supply is 13,402,867 coins and its circulating supply is 11,373,367 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official website is zano.org.

Zano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano (ZANO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Users are able to generate ZANO through the process of mining. Zano has a current supply of 13,402,113.55 with 11,372,613.55 in circulation. The last known price of Zano is 0.38708683 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $49,013.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zano.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.