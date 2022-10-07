ZClassic Price Up 1.3% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $320,321.55 and approximately $12.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00279030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00103498 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00069487 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003807 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic (ZCL) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate ZCL through the process of mining. ZClassic has a current supply of 9,287,024.33. The last known price of ZClassic is 0.03515149 USD and is up 4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $20.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zclassic.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

