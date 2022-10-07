ZClassic (ZCL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12.00

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $319,978.28 and approximately $12.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00280236 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00103416 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00069605 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003807 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 91.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic (ZCL) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate ZCL through the process of mining. ZClassic has a current supply of 9,287,024.33. The last known price of ZClassic is 0.03515149 USD and is up 4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $20.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zclassic.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

