ZCore Reaches Market Cap of $50,131.65 (ZCR)

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZCore has a total market cap of $50,131.65 and approximately $146.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003058 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @zcorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZCore

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore (ZCR) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate ZCR through the process of mining. ZCore has a current supply of 12,505,925.35130063. The last known price of ZCore is 0.00409435 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $13.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zcore.cash.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

