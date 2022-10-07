ZelaaPayAE Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $19,092.59 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One ZelaaPayAE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $19,092.59 and approximately $10,629.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 92.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009382 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE launched on February 20th, 2020. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 16,755,644,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,600,644,720 tokens. The official message board for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae/blog. The Reddit community for ZelaaPayAE is https://reddit.com/r/zelaapay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. ZelaaPayAE has a current supply of 16,755,644,720 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZelaaPayAE is 0.00000139 USD and is up 7.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $397.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zelaapay.ae.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

