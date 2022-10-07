Zelwin (ZLW) Market Cap Hits $3.07 Million

Zelwin (ZLW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Zelwin has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar. One Zelwin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. Zelwin has a market cap of $3.07 million and $57,471.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zelwin Profile

Zelwin was first traded on January 10th, 2020. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 tokens. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @zelwinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com.

Buying and Selling Zelwin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelwin (ZLW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zelwin has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 72,331,834.1691 in circulation. The last known price of Zelwin is 0.04200158 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $214,248.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zelwin.com/.”

