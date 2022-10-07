Zenfuse (ZEFU) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,454.00

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a market cap of $496,184.56 and $5,454.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,894,972 tokens. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zenfuse’s official message board is medium.com/@zenfuse.

Zenfuse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zenfuse has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 64,899,300.8409254 in circulation. The last known price of Zenfuse is 0.00881448 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $21,624.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zenfuse.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

