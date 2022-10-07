ZEON (ZEON) Price Reaches $0.0061

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $185.29 million and approximately $613,918.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZEON (ZEON) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ZEON has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,529,103,436.312363 in circulation. The last known price of ZEON is 0.00619622 USD and is up 5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $140,612.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zeon.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

