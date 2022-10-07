Zero (ZER) Price Reaches $0.0130 on Exchanges

Zero (ZER) traded up 91.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $124,948.09 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zero has traded up 79.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00279050 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00103293 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00069248 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003807 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,979,412 coins and its circulating supply is 9,638,825 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is https://reddit.com/r/zerocoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @zerocurrencies and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero (ZER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Users are able to generate ZER through the process of mining. Zero has a current supply of 11,978,170.2. The last known price of Zero is 0.01338153 USD and is up 4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $6.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zerocurrency.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

