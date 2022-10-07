ZeroSwap (ZEE) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One ZeroSwap token can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $577,798.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009300 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @zeroswaplabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZeroSwap’s official message board is blog.zeroswap.io. The Reddit community for ZeroSwap is https://reddit.com/r/ZeroSwapLabs.

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ZeroSwap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 63,429,102 in circulation. The last known price of ZeroSwap is 0.02868904 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $619,123.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zeroswap.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

