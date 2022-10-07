ZeroX Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,003.00 (ZEROX)

ZeroX (ZEROX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. One ZeroX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZeroX has traded 98.5% lower against the dollar. ZeroX has a total market cap of $9,726.71 and approximately $12,003.00 worth of ZeroX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003194 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145789 BTC.

ZeroX Token Profile

ZeroX’s genesis date was September 13th, 2022. ZeroX’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ZeroX’s official Twitter account is @zerox_social and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZeroX is medium.com/@zerox_social. ZeroX’s official website is zerox.social.

Buying and Selling ZeroX

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroX (ZEROX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ZeroX has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZeroX is 0.0000001 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zerox.social/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

