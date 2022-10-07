Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $127,929.37 and $21,817.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield launched on July 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io.

Zeusshield Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield (ZSC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zeusshield has a current supply of 5,642,500,000 with 1,169,566,883 in circulation. The last known price of Zeusshield is 0.00010943 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $5,348.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zsc.io/.”

