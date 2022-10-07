Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target Raised to $3.75 at Morgan Stanley

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.54.

Shares of ZVIA opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $315.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.09. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $149,280.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,364,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,569,189.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 32,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $100,251.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,430,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,786.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $149,280.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,364,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,569,189.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,971 shares of company stock valued at $410,217. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

