Ziktalk (ZIK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,785.00

Ziktalk (ZIK) traded down 30% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Ziktalk has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. Ziktalk has a total market capitalization of $32.00 million and approximately $11,785.00 worth of Ziktalk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ziktalk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009335 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ziktalk Token Profile

Ziktalk’s launch date was February 15th, 2022. Ziktalk’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ziktalk is www.ziktalk.com. Ziktalk’s official Twitter account is @ziktalkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ziktalk’s official message board is play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fronty.ziktalk2.

Buying and Selling Ziktalk

According to CryptoCompare, “Ziktalk (ZIK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ziktalk has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ziktalk is 0.00299944 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15,505.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ziktalk.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ziktalk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ziktalk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ziktalk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

