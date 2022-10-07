Zipmex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.19 Million (ZMT)

Zipmex (ZMT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Zipmex has a market cap of $9.19 million and approximately $12,414.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zipmex has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Zipmex token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zipmex Profile

ZMT is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2020. Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 tokens. Zipmex’s official website is www.zipmex.com. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex. Zipmex’s official message board is medium.com/@zipmex.

Zipmex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zipmex (ZMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zipmex has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zipmex is 0.14085692 USD and is up 4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $17,551.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zipmex.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipmex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipmex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

