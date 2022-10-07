ZKSpace (ZKS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $606,305.00

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. ZKSpace has a market cap of $10.11 million and $606,305.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One ZKSpace token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZKSpace

ZKSpace’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZKSpace is zkspaceofficial.medium.com. The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org/en. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @zkspaceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZKSpace Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSpace (ZKS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. ZKSpace has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 197,440,000 in circulation. The last known price of ZKSpace is 0.05198847 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $525,621.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zks.org/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSpace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSpace using one of the exchanges listed above.

