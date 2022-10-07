ZoidPay Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (ZPAY)

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, ZoidPay has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One ZoidPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC on exchanges. ZoidPay has a market cap of $36.90 million and $53,974.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZoidPay Token Profile

ZoidPay’s launch date was May 15th, 2018. ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,140,476 tokens. The official website for ZoidPay is www.zoidpay.com. ZoidPay’s official message board is medium.com/zoidcoin-network. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @zoidpay.

Buying and Selling ZoidPay

According to CryptoCompare, “ZoidPay (ZPAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Elrond platform. ZoidPay has a current supply of 700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZoidPay is 0.11852813 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $91,263.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zoidpay.com/.”

