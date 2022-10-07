Zoo Token (ZOOT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8,483.00

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Zoo Token has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Zoo Token has a total market capitalization of $259,607.55 and $8,483.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoo Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token Token Profile

Zoo Token’s genesis date was May 14th, 2021. Zoo Token’s total supply is 50,660,382,009,190,370 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,610,183,401,917,800 tokens. The official website for Zoo Token is zootoken.io. The Reddit community for Zoo Token is https://reddit.com/r/zootoken. Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @zootokenio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zoo Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Zoo Token (ZOOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zoo Token has a current supply of 50,660,382,009,190,370 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zoo Token is 0 USD and is down -4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $428.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zootoken.io/.”

