ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Sells $746,940.09 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,230,498.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 45,701 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,011,301.01.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 4.1 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.07, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

