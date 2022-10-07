ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

ZI opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.07, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,460 shares of company stock worth $29,118,135 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

