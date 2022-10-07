ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Insider Nir Keren Sells 15,000 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 180.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,119,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,267,000 after acquiring an additional 819,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,658,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,683,000 after acquiring an additional 563,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,380 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

