Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives $34.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $25.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $38.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,653,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 563,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,232 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 586,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 218,850 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 26.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,618,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,704,000 after purchasing an additional 551,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

