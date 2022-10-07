ZUSD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $10,817.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 tokens. ZUSD’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. The official website for ZUSD is stablecoin.z.com. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (ZUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. ZUSD has a current supply of 2,122,424 with 1,472,237 in circulation. The last known price of ZUSD is 0.99538503 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $10,081.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stablecoin.z.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

