Zynecoin (ZYN) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Zynecoin (ZYN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Zynecoin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Zynecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000945 BTC on major exchanges. Zynecoin has a total market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $21,414.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zynecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

Zynecoin’s launch date was January 27th, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 96,017,250 coins and its circulating supply is 32,713,186 coins. Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io. The official message board for Zynecoin is medium.com/@wethio. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin (ZYN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Users are able to generate ZYN through the process of mining. Zynecoin has a current supply of 96,017,250 with 32,713,186.10664107 in circulation. The last known price of Zynecoin is 0.1902751 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10,103.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zynecoin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zynecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zynecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zynecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.