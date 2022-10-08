0xDAO (OXD) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

0xDAO (OXD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. One 0xDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xDAO has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $75,680.00 worth of 0xDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0xDAO has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

0xDAO Profile

0xDAO’s genesis date was January 20th, 2022. 0xDAO’s total supply is 31,499,808 tokens. 0xDAO’s official Twitter account is @0xdao_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xDAO is www.oxdao.fi. 0xDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@0xdao.

0xDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xDAO (OXD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. 0xDAO has a current supply of 31,499,808 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 0xDAO is 0.0017026 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $72,173.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oxdao.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

