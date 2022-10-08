1,000 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Richelieu Gestion PLC

Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $183.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.12. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.83 and a 12-month high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

