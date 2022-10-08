13,592 Shares in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 175,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 119,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,107,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $638,000.

Shares of IEZ opened at $16.98 on Friday. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

