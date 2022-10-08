1inch Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $348.97 Million (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. 1inch Network has a market capitalization of $348.97 million and approximately $34.07 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1inch Network has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One 1inch Network token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00003068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 1inch Network

1inch Network was first traded on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,868,561 tokens. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch Network (1INCH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. 1inch Network has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 583,868,561.2367413 in circulation. The last known price of 1inch Network is 0.59993815 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $200,900,432.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://1inch.io/.”

