1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $25,780.07 and $39,553.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1MillionNFTs token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1MillionNFTs Token Profile

1MillionNFTs was first traded on March 30th, 2021. 1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000 tokens. The official website for 1MillionNFTs is 1mlnnfts.com. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft. The official message board for 1MillionNFTs is 1millionnfts.medium.com.

1MillionNFTs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1MillionNFTs (1MIL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. 1MillionNFTs has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 120,000 in circulation. The last known price of 1MillionNFTs is 0.21483434 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $40,139.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://1mlnnfts.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

