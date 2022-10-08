1peco Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $353.83 Million (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. 1peco has a total market cap of $353.83 million and $35,269.00 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1peco token can now be purchased for $2.36 or 0.00012109 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 1peco has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1peco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About 1peco

1peco launched on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1peco (1PECO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. 1peco has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 1peco is 2.3554239 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,165.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.1eco.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1peco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1peco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.