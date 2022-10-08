2key.network (2KEY) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.00

2key.network (2KEY) traded up 74.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. 2key.network has a market cap of $130,456.64 and approximately $7.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009351 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About 2key.network

2key.network’s launch date was June 7th, 2017. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,369,697 tokens. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2keynetwork. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network. 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key.

2key.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “2key.network (2KEY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. 2key.network has a current supply of 599,020,418.7745987 with 78,369,696.861171 in circulation. The last known price of 2key.network is 0.00168753 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://2key.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

