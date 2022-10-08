480 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,233,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,953.8% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS ITA opened at $95.21 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.30.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

