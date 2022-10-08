4JNET (4JNET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $76,864.00

4JNET (4JNET) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, 4JNET has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 4JNET token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. 4JNET has a market capitalization of $416,376.19 and approximately $76,864.00 worth of 4JNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009835 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

4JNET Token Profile

4JNET was first traded on December 1st, 2021. 4JNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for 4JNET is www.4j.net. 4JNET’s official Twitter account is @4jnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4JNET is https://reddit.com/r//user/4jnet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 4JNET

According to CryptoCompare, “4JNET (4JNET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. 4JNET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 4JNET is 0 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $71,273.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.4j.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4JNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4JNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4JNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

