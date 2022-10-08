5STAR Protocol Trading 81.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (5STAR)

5STAR Protocol (5STAR) traded down 76.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, 5STAR Protocol has traded 81.5% lower against the dollar. One 5STAR Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 5STAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $82,913.73 and $8,112.00 worth of 5STAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

5STAR Protocol Profile

5STAR Protocol launched on May 8th, 2022. 5STAR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. 5STAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @5starofficial_. 5STAR Protocol’s official website is 5star-coin.com.

Buying and Selling 5STAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “5STAR Protocol (5STAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. 5STAR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 5STAR Protocol is 0.00082914 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://5star-coin.com.”

