6,490 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 355.7% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 102,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 80,025 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $79.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.36. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $134.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

