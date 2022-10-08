7,329 Shares in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 196.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CUT opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 52-week low of $26.89 and a 52-week high of $38.07.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

