7Pixels (7PXS) Price Reaches $4.51 on Major Exchanges

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, 7Pixels has traded 107.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $73.13 million and approximately $20,894.00 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for approximately $4.51 or 0.00023166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.51464437 USD and is down -7.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22,832.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

