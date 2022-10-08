a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.68.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen downgraded a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen downgraded a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
a.k.a. Brands Trading Down 6.8 %
AKA opened at $1.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $176.28 million and a PE ratio of -10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.
Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Partners L P increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 67,841,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,173 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 15.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,084,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 272,024 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 56.0% in the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 240,141 shares in the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 374,420 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
