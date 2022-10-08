Absher Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,076.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.8% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 26,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,470,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Alphabet stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average of $115.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.56 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

