Abyss (ABYSS) Market Cap Hits $3.42 Million

Abyss (ABYSS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Abyss token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $137,465.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Abyss alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009311 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss’ genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @abyssfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Abyss is https://reddit.com/r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance.

Abyss Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss (ABYSS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Abyss has a current supply of 508,628,132.04106945 with 228,664,903.23688185 in circulation. The last known price of Abyss is 0.01495178 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $112,485.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://abyss.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.