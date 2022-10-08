Acadia Realty Trust Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acadia Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

AKR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

NYSE AKR opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 41,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,024,000 after purchasing an additional 79,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,918,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,108,000 after buying an additional 211,295 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,343,000 after buying an additional 169,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $55,000.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

