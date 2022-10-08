Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.09-$11.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.52 billion-$68.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.45 billion. Accenture also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $339.26.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $259.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.89. Accenture has a 12-month low of $254.27 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 68,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,893,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 388.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,196,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.