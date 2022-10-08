Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.94.

Accolade Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. Accolade has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $41.27.

Insider Activity

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.86 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 124.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accolade will post -6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,442.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,020. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 41.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,813,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 10.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth $159,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 743.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 459,785 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth $75,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

