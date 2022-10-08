Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Up 5% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) shot up 5% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.11. 4,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 752,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Accolade had a negative net margin of 124.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,764 shares of company stock worth $20,020. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 97.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,103,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,528 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,250,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 840,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Accolade by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,590,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,054,000 after buying an additional 675,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Accolade by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after buying an additional 660,132 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a market cap of $817.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading

