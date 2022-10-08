Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Price Target Cut to €12.20 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.20 ($12.45) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.07.

Acerinox Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.31.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

