Achain (ACT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $42,705.00

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $42,705.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain (ACT) is a cryptocurrency . Achain has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 999,999,997.99063 in circulation. The last known price of Achain is 0.00203043 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $61,624.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.achain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.