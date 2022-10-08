Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GOLF. StockNews.com cut shares of Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of GOLF opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.41. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.89 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 981.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after acquiring an additional 411,493 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acushnet

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.